Overview: Red (Aaron Campbell) and Rit (Dani Chambers) look into the drug problem plaguing their village and neighboring areas while also confessing some feelings as well. Our Take: The simple life for Rit and Red was never going to be that easy. Ever since one of Red’s former teammates, Denan, began his search to bring him back into the fold, there was always that looming feeling that the coziness the two had become accustomed was only temporary. Especially with how both Red and Rit reiterate their commitment to their newfound lifestyle, when bigger problems arise. The series’ recent widespread drug epidemic is a perfect example in showing.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO