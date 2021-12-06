ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Seahawks' season summed up perfectly on terrible goal line play

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks are having their worst season in more than a decade, and one play in their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday was the perfect illustration of how the year has gone...

www.yardbarker.com

The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
FanSided

3 Seahawks who should be looking for new homes in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are very unlikely to make the playoffs in 2021 and need to rebuild some. One of the most frustrating things about this season, one in which Seattle was once again expected to be good enough to make the postseason, is how parts of the team assumed to be good before the season haven’t been good at all.
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
Person
Russell Wilson
FanSided

Could Russell Wilson end up owning the Seahawks after retirement?

Russell Wilson told the AP Pro Football Podcast that he would “love to own an NFL” team one day. Maybe that team should be the Seahawks. In an upcoming episode, Russell Wilson talked a lot about his enjoyment of playing the game and how long he wants to play and his potential plans for after he retires. Of course, lots of things will change before he does decide to no longer play but currently Seattle is owned by the Paul Allen Trust and the Chairperson of the Trust is Allen’s sister, Jody.
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has message for Seahawks fans

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012, but the star quarterback does not seem to be hitting the panic button. A day after Seattle’s 17-15 loss to Washington, Wilson took to Twitter with what appeared...
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
The Spun

Prominent NFL Head Coach Appears To Be On Hot Seat

The NFL’s 2022 offseason could feature a very notable head coach moving on from his longtime franchise. The 2021 regular season has not been a good one for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are 3-8 on the year heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the 49ers. According to a report...
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
Sporting News

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on team signing Adrian Peterson: 'We finally got him'

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL, this time with Seattle and Pete Carroll, who will finally coach the running back after trying many years ago. Caroll told reporters during his media availability Wednesday that the organization was working to sign the 36-year-old Peterson to its practice squad. He then brought up that he failed to sign Peterson in the 2000s while coaching at USC.
Seattle Seahawks
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s punishment for Seahawks ejection vs. Packers revealed

It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks reportedly planning to keep Russell Wilson for 2022 season

Before the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, many believed an offseason Russell Wilson trade was inevitable and the Pro Bowl quarterback’s time with the organization was in its final weeks. But it seems that Wilson’s eventual departure isn’t a foregone conclusion. Things were bad between...
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
Field Gulls

Report: Jody Allen not looking at Seahawks struggles as “one-year thing”

The Seattle Seahawks are having their roughest season since the Jim Mora era, as they sit 3-8 and in last place in the NFC West ahead of hosting the third place San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Sunday. In the midst of a season that will require a massive turnaround to avoid the first losing record for the franchise in a decade, as is to be expected reports have begun to emerge that things are not all hunky dory behind the scenes.
USA Today

Jamal Adams trade is set to pay off handsomely for Jets

The smiles on the faces of the players and coaches after Sunday’s win over the Texans revealed the reality for the New York Jets: they needed this win, badly. No, it wasn’t pretty. And it came over a Texans team that has been in many ways the worst in the NFL this season, so it doesn’t mean that all the Jets’ issues are fixed. But in the locker room that was reeling a week earlier after throwing away a winnable game against the Dolphins, this provided a much-needed reward for the work they’ve been stacking week after week and was evidence that they are indeed making progress in learning how to win games.
