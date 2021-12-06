ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Expert panel will be formed by state govt to encourage sports on large scale, says Punjab Sports Minister

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): An expert panel will be formed by the state government with all the major sports members to encourage sporting activities on a large scale, said Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh on Sunday. The minister who arrived at...

www.lasvegasherald.com

