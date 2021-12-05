ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMU, Virginia Meet In First Fenway Park D-1 Bowl Game

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS/AP) — The University of Virginia and SMU will play each other in the first Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Wednesday, December 29. SMU (8-4, American Athletic Conference) vs. Virginia (6-6 ACC),...

