Delaware State

Delaware saw highest new daily COVID-19 cases last week since January

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware saw the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since January last week. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that there were...

wtop.com

V.o.r
4d ago

It doesn’t surprise me one bit the covid cases have remained high since the pandemic began and now they’re equivalent to one of the worst times of the pandemic. I don’t know why it’s such an inconvenience to leave plexiglass up at the stores, social distance, and wear masks indoors in public. Every time the cases go down for a few weeks, more precautions are ignored until people don’t do anything to attempt to stop the spread. If I prevent one person from getting sick just by following simple precautions it’s well worth it !

