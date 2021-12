The federal government has released an updated digital government strategy as part of its goal to make Australia one of the top three digital governments in the world by 2025. It has been working on the refresh for more than a year, and the culmination of consultation is an updated 28-page digital government strategy. Under the strategy, the government has set out three priorities for its services in trying to achieve that goal. These priorities are making all government services digitally available, easily accessible, and people and business-centric.

