Administrators with the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) say they are waiting for more information on a proposed Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule that would require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. That regulation, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 4, is currently being challenged in the U.S. 6th District Court of Appeals. The rule applies to employers with 100 or more employees, and Superintendent, Dr. Casey Berlau, notes the district clearly exceeds that cutoff by a large margin, and they are consulting with the district’s attorney for guidance.

CARROLL, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO