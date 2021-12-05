ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden, former presidents react to Bob Dole's death

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his predecessors from both sides of the aisle are paying tribute to former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98. Here’s what they had to say about the World War II hero and 1996 Republican presidential nominee:

President Joe Biden

“Bob Dole was a man to be admired by Americans,” Biden tweeted Sunday afternoon. “He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor and patriotism for all time.”

Former President Donald Trump

“Bob Dole was an American war hero and true patriot for our Nation,” Trump said in a statement Sunday evening. “He served the Great State of Kansas with honor and the Republican Party was made stronger by his service. Our Nation mourns his passing, and our prayers are with Elizabeth and his wonderful family.”

Former President Barack Obama

“Senator Bob Dole was a war hero, a political leader and a statesman – with a career and demeanor harkening back to a day when members of the Greatest Generation abided by a certain code, putting country over party,” Obama tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Our thoughts are with Elizabeth and the Dole family.”

Former President George W. Bush

“Laura and I are saddened by the passing of a great patriot, Senator Bob Dole,” Bush said in a statement. “This good man represented the finest of American values. He defended them in uniform during World War II. He advanced them in the United States Senate. And he lived them out as a father, husband and friend. Our entire family benefitted from that friendship, including my father. I will always remember Bob’s salute to my late dad at the Capitol, and now we Bushes salute Bob and give thanks for his life of principled service. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Elizabeth and join our fellow citizens in prayer for her comfort.”

Former President Bill Clinton

“Bob Dole dedicated his entire life to serving the American people, from his heroism in World War II to the 35 years he spent in Congress,” Clinton tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. “After all he gave in the war, he didn’t have to give more. But he did. His example should inspire people today and for generations to come.”

Former President Jimmy Carter

“Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Sen. Robert Dole,” Carter said in a statement tweeted by the Carter Center. “A true leader, Bob was willing to work across political parties to make progress on important issues. He showed that our differences need not divide us, but can foster effective answers to our nation’s most difficult problems. His unrelenting efforts enriched the lives of countless people in need, including military personnel, veterans and their caregivers. We extend our condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, their family and friends.”

