ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills CB Dane Jackson draws on memories of 4 late friends

Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Dane Jackson pays little heed to questions of what challenges he faces in preparing to...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

Bills star CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) out for season

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the team confirmed Friday. He was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night's 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints and did not return. Dane Jackson replaced him. White was an All-Pro...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills CB Tre White out for season with torn ACL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills suffered a major blow to the secondary, as the team announced cornerback Tre’Davious White will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. White injured his knee during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He left the game and walked off under his own power. White […]
NFL
Buffalo News

Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis next in line for Bills with Tre White out for season

The Buffalo Bills released the news fans were dreading: cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Thursday night and is out for the season. Aside from quarterback Josh Allen, White is the player the Bills could least afford to lose to injury. The Buffalo...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Buffalo Bills
The Associated Press

Panthers lose starting CB Donte Jackson for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost starting cornerback Donte Jackson for the remainder of the season to a groin injury. Jackson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. It has yet to be determined if Jackson, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, will...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Sign CB Tim Harris To PS, Release OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Tim Harris to their practice squad and released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk from the unit. Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Dane Jackson isn't going to be Tre White, but he will look to fill void

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — "He just needs to be Dane Jackson," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. Jackson, a second-year cornerback out of Pittsburgh will be called upon to start in place of Tre White, who tore his ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day win against the New Orleans Saints. "You...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Player Spotlight: Dane Jackson has Large Shoes to Fill

Now that the Buffalo Bills will be forced to go the rest of the way without star cornerback Tre'Davious White, who suffered a torn ACL in a 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night, unproven second-year player Dane Jackson will be tested over and over again by opponents, starting with the New England Patriots next Monday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
the buffalo bills

Dane Jackson: "Be Strong Minded"

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson addressed the media following practice on Friday December 3rd. Topics include: what it means to loss Tre'Davious White for the reminder of the season, Tre'Davious White and older teammates giving him advice throughout the week, how he is feeling about getting to start in Monday's night game against the New England Patriots, how diversity has helped pushed him to be a better player and work harder, and what it meant to get his 1st Inception last season.
NFL
verylocal.com

Photojournalist Ted Jackson shares decades of memories, friendships found through the lens

Jackie Wallace was ready to jump. In 2014, far removed from his glory days as a defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings, he walked the steep incline of the Pontchartrain Expressway onramp towards the “Pelican Bridge,” what the original span of the Crescent City Connection that crosses the Mississippi River to the Westbank was known by older locals. A lifetime of perceived and actual failures weighed heavy on Wallace, and years of bone-crushing hits and hard drug use left him feeling frail and despondent. A couple of hundred yards away, Ted Jackson, a longtime photojournalist with The Times-Picayune, was on assignment, photographing a Curtis P-40 Warhawk as it was set into place at the World War II Museum. Twenty-four years earlier Jackson and Wallace’s lives became inextricable. If Ted had stepped outside they might have seen each other. Maybe felt each other’s presence. Maybe they did — because Wallace didn’t jump that day — and Jackson didn’t have to run to the river to photograph his demise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Buffalo News

How tragedy has helped Bills' Dane Jackson prepare for 'opportunity of a lifetime'

The Buffalo Bills aren’t hiding from the fact replacing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is all but impossible. That’s not an insult to Dane Jackson, the second-year veteran faced with the unenviable task, but rather an acknowledgement of White’s skills. Jackson knows it, too. “He's one of the best corners in...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Sign CB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad. Stroman, 25, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp this year.
NFL
Page Six

Jessie James Decker on Demaryius Thomas death: The tears just won’t stop

Jessie James Decker is grieving the death of NFL star Demaryius Thomas, a colleague and friend of husband Eric Decker. “When we got the call last night I dropped to my knees and I couldn’t believe it,” Jessie, 33, began a lengthy Instagram tribute to the former Broncos and Jets wide receiver. “I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard in my life and the tears just won’t stop. I’ve never seen Eric like this before, his heart is in pieces.”
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Penn State DB reveals transfer destination

A former 4-star prospect for Penn State is on the move. The player is Tyler Rudolph, a member of the 2018 recruiting class for the Nittany Lions. After seeing limited action the past 2 seasons, Rudolph entered the transfer portal and has landed on his next destination. On Twitter, Rudolph...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy