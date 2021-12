Bitcoin got hammered over the weekend in a fall that sparked fears of another “crypto winter,” when the crypto king crashed for months beginning in December 2017. December 2021, so far, hasn’t been much kinder to bitcoin. As CNBC reports, on Friday morning, December 3, bitcoin was trading around $57,000 per coin. That’s below its all-time high of around $69,000 in early November, but still respectable. But by Saturday, December 4, bitcoin had dropped as much as 17% to trade at $43,000 per coin.

