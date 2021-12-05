Warner and Thomas record double-doubles for 67-62 win

Chris Paul totaled 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), six rebounds, eleven assists, and five steals in the Suns’ 104-96 win over the Warriors on Tuesday. Paul double-doubled in the Suns’ win over the Warriors’, as he scored 15.0 points to go along with 11.0 assists. He was also able to add 5.0 steals to his sensational night, as he led the Suns to victory against the NBA's number one team, the Warriors. Paul has been a great producer this season and has gifted investors a great return of consistent value that has shown itself to be somewhat match-up proof. It isn't always pretty, but he has been able to make a case for being an elite must-consider fantasy asset any time the Suns are on the slate. Despite his success, people may be down on him due to the challenging "climb" it takes to get to his ceiling, making him an intriguing play despite his price point. He isn’t an automatic lock but could be worth rostering for your lineups to give it a little “character.”

