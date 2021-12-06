NFL Week 13 Awards: Gardner Minshew and his dad were so fired up in the parking lot after win

December is here, which means it’s time for serious football things to happen as NFL teams make their push to the playoffs.

We saw a lot of serious football on Sunday but we also so a lot of fun things happen, as well.

We saw the Detroit Lions finally get their first win of the season… which was also their first win in 364 days.

We saw Gardner Minshew make his first start of the year for the Eagles and the former Jaguars’ QB made the most of his opportunity as the threw two TDs in a win on the road over the Jets.

And we saw Kyler Murray return to action and get back to doing Kyler Murray things as he threw two TD passes and ran for two other scores in a win over the Bears.

Let’s take a look back at the good, the bad, and the hilarious from Sunday and hand out some awards, shall we?

Best postgame celebration between a QB and his dad: This one with Gardner Minshew and his pops.

Minshew got his first start of the season on Sunday and led the Eagles to a win. Think he and his dad liked that?

Also, look at Minshew at the start of the game:

The best celebration between a coach and a QB after they finally got their first win in Detroit: Dan Campbell and Jared Goff.

What a moment!

The worst job of being in control of their poncho: This fan in Chicago.

Life, as we all know, can be hard.

The best fake punt: This one by Seattle.

Yeah, this went well for the Seahawks.

The weirdest sight: Seeing Adrian Peterson score for the Seahawks.

Wasn’t he on the Titans like 5 minutes ago?

The best trick play that almost didn’t go well at all: This one by the Bears.

The Cardinals came so close to stopping this one.

The best job of intercepting a pass while having his back to the QB: Chidobe Awuzie.

How did he do this?

The best job of defending a screen pass: Marlon Davidson.

This was the easiest pick six ever. And it was against the GOAT!

The hardest hit to the sternum suffered by a QB: This one on Matt Stafford.

OUUUCH.

Best job of not going out of bounds during a long TD: George Kittle.

Well done, George.

The worst job of kicking an extra point that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter: This kick by Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell.