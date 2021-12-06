ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikaela Shiffrin finishes sixth in Lake Louise, Sofia Goggia goes 3 for 3

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Sofia Goggia captured a World Cup super-G on Sunday to go 3 for 3 in races at Lake Louise. The 29-year-old Italian finished in 1 minute, 18.28 seconds on a cold day...

