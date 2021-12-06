Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicked an extra point so wide it went into the stands

NFL kickers are generally precise and good at their jobs, but that was not the case when Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed an extra point attempt to tie the Steelers game against the Ravens at 10 points.

For an offense that struggles to move the ball and get into the endzone, the Steelers need every possible point that they can get.

They didn’t even get close to this one. The kick from Boswell was so bad that Tony Romo and the broadcasting team pondered if the ball had been tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Nope, no tip or block. Just an all time shank by a kicker that’s typically reliable.

Congratulations to the fan that ended up with this ball.