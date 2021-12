We would like to announce and recognize Timber Creek girls basketball player and sophomore, Karishma Ortiz for being named one of the top performers from this past week’s tournament. The Lady Wolves won both their games in the Florida Prospects Thanksgiving Classic with Karishma averaging 13 points a game and leading the team to a total margin of 124 to 51 points. The team is currently 3-2 on the season with Oak Ridge and University next up on their schedule this week. Way to go Karishma – keep the good work!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO