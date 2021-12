Traders had a subdued day after 48 hours of expectations rising that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may not be as concerning as first thought.But rising case numbers and persistent rumours that the UK Government would announce a series of further restrictions dampened the mood.Even a falling pound, hitting levels not seen since almost a year ago, failed to help the FTSE 100 rise. It closed down 2.55 points, or 0.03%, at 7337.35.Shares tend to rise when the pound falls as investments look “cheaper” to foreigners who trade in dollars.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Sterling has been...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO