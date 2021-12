The Chargers were off to a hot start against the Bengals, leading by 24. Cincinnati put up a fight in the second and third quarters, putting up 22 unanswered points.

It was at that point when momentum started to change when Los Angeles forced a fumble that was recovered and returned for a touchdown. After leading by just two points, the Bolts won by 17.

Here’s what the general population said about the roller coaster of a game: