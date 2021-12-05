ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

French far-right candidate’s first rally marked by violent clash

By Tara Patel, Bloomberg News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench far-right television pundit Eric Zemmour’s first political rally since declaring his candidacy for president was marred by fighting involving dozens of people within the venue, violence that underlines the divisiveness of his campaign. Television footage of the event shown on BFM on Sunday showed a man lunging at...

