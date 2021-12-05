Running back Tyler Badie runs with the ball

Breece Hall Sets Record - Boosts 2022 NFL Draft Stock. Iowa State junior running back Breece Hall put an exclamation point on what might have been his final collegiate game. One of the top-rated runners on the NFL Draft Bible big board, Hall ran for a career-high 242 rushing yards during the Cyclones 48-14 rout over TCU. It was the 24th consecutive game with a touchdown, a new school record (Bill Burnett), as he became the first Iowa State player to notch at least 250 scrimmage yards and four scrimmage touchdowns in a game since former Heisman Trophy winner Troy Davis, who accomplished the feat on Sept. 28, 1996, according to ESPN.
