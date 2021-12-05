Running back Tyler Badie runs with the ball

What’s there left to say? Tyler Badie, the change-of-pace running back whose ability to carry the load was questioned in the offseason, is now Mizzou’s single-season rushing yards record holder. He did it with both efficiency and bruising strength, carrying the rock 41 times to the tune of 219 yards. That’s impressive enough without accounting for the fact that Missouri’s offense was helpless to do anything else. But even as they stacked the box, Badie continued to run through the Razorback defense.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO