Everett, WA

Weekend SVC Roundup: Women's basketball team closes out tournament

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
4 days ago
 4 days ago
EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team won two of its three games at the Everett Basketball Classic.

After a win Friday, the Cardinals fell to Big Bend 69-65 in overtime on Saturday and beat Northwest Indian College 82-20 on Sunday.

"I'm proud of how the girls are progressing," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said after Sunday's win. "They are playing team ball and coming together."

Against Northwest Indian, five Skagit Valley players scored in double figures: Kailyn Allison with 19 points, Isabel Buchart with 15, Kailey Gonzalez with 12, Grace Shaddle with 11 and Ashley Thomas with 10.

Gonzalez also had 12 rebounds.

Against Big Bend, the Cardinals outscored the Vikings 29-16 in the final quarter to send the game to overtime.

Shaddle tied the game with a basket with seven seconds to go.

Shaddle finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Madison Plautz had 17 points and five rebounds, and Gonzalez came off the bench to grab eight rebounds.

Skagit Valley is 4-3.

Men's Basketball

Centralia 87

Skagit Valley 86

EVERETT — Skagit Valley suffered its first loss of the season.

The Cardinals (7-1) led by as many as 18 points but missed crucial free throws down the stretch while Centralia hit four consecutive 3-pointers.

Skagit Valley's Etan Collins had 19 points and 15 rebounds, DeMarcus hall-Scriven added 19 points while Jace Barrett had 14.

“Very disappointed in our effort," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "This was one of the worst, if not the worst, defensive performances a team of mine had ever had."

Thursday's Prep Roundup: Sehome swims past Bulldogs

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' swim team fell to Sehome 98-67 in a Northwest Conference meet Thursday. Conor Gustafson won the 100-yard butterfly for Mount Vernon in 1 minute, 6.92 seconds, while in the 100 freestyle Sammy Mentel won in 59.53 seconds, and Andres Rivas won the 500 freestyle (5:55.55).
