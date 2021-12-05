Inside California Politics: Port of Long Beach director talks cargo ship, container backlog
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero about the volume at the San Pedro Bay ports complex and why the backlog of cargo ships and containers should come as no surprise.
"It is the new normal," Cordero said.
