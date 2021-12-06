ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

uw football cover image 12-5

By CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
ccenterdispatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin football to play Arizona State in Las...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccenterdispatch.com

uw fb secondary cover photo 11-27

The Badgers finished with three sacks, but their inability to make Tanner Morgan uncomfortable allowed the Gophers to win back Paul Bunyan's Axe.
FOOTBALL
WBAY Green Bay

Pat Cerroni retires as UW-Oshkosh football coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh head football coach Pat Cerroni announced his retirement after 15 seasons at the helm of the Titans program, the athletic department announced on Monday. “Twenty-one years ago, I walked onto this campus and never realized what an impact it would make of my life,”...
OSHKOSH, WI
The Janesville Gazette

Football preview: UW-Whitewater plays host to DePauw (Indiana) in second round of playoffs

What: DePauw (Indiana) University (9-2) at No. 3 UW-Whitewater (11-0). Where: Perkins Stadium, Whitewater. TV/radio/internet: A telecast will be streamed live by portal.stretchinternet.com/uww. WKCH radio (106.5 FM) will broadcast the game, with an online stream at kix1065.com. Live statistics can be found at www.ncaa.com/game/5908751. Last week: The Warhawks left no...
WHITEWATER, WI
247Sports

WSU at UW: 5 Apple Cup keys for the Cougs with Jack Thompson

PULLMAN -- If Washington State is to finally snap its seven-game losing streak against Washington this evening, the 6-5 Cougars will need to run the ball right down Washington’s throat, says WSU quarterbacking legend Jack Thompson, whose company -- The Thompson Group of Cross Country Mortgage -- is the Official Mortgage Company of Cougfan.com.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Janesville Gazette

College football: UW-Whitewater cruises into quarterfinals

Another easy win, but the road figures to get much harder from here. The No. 3-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team scored 38 first-half points and put forth a complete effort on both sides of the ball Saturday on its way to a 45-0 victory against DePauw (Ind.) in a second round game of the NCAA Division III Playoffs at Perkins Stadium.
WHITEWATER, WI
7220sports.com

Turning point, unsung hero and what’s next for UW football

LARAMIE -- "It was a bad-ass hair day." That was Craig Bohl's response to Wyoming's 38-14 loss to visiting Hawaii Saturday, but more specifically the unthinkable play that all but ended this one. "If anything kind of encompasses how the whole day went ..., Bohl said, referring to the 50-yard...
LARAMIE, WY
KING 5

UW names Kalen DeBoer as new head football coach

SEATTLE — Kalen DeBoer was named the 30th head football coach at University of Washington on Monday. DeBoer, 47, comes from Fresno State where he led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record. DeBoer replaces Jimmy Lake, who was fired earlier this month following a sideline incident during a Huskie's...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Bowl#Allegiant Stadium#American Football#Uw Football
Seattle Times

UW Huskies hire Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer as next football coach

Kalen DeBoer is Washington’s 30th football coach. Not Matt Campbell, or Justin Wilcox, or Bob Stoops or Kalani Sitake, or any of the other names that inhabited two weeks of coach-search stories and message-board threads. Certainly not Lincoln Riley, who may have instantly shifted the Pac-12 power structure by trading Oklahoma for USC on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
pff.com

Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 12

Week 12 of the fantasy football wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target and avoid features a former superstar who recently joined a new team in Odell Beckham Jr. and a budding star in Elijah Moore. Utilize PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart and in-depth coverage data to help set the best lineups for...
NFL
tucson.com

Packed schedule, Pac-12's new rules means Wildcats may not re-book postponed game vs. UW

If Arizona has a choice, its postponed game with Washington may never be made up. There are no dates left on the Wildcats’ 2021-22 schedule where they can slip in another game without some sort of imposition, after Thursday’s game against Washington was abruptly postponed due to what the Huskies said were “COVID-19 protocols within the Washington program.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Utah Football: 5 Reasons Why the Utes Will Win the Pac-12 Championship Game

Priority No. 1 for Utah football in Las Vegas: Smell the Roses. For a third consecutive true regular season, the Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) represent the South in the Pac-12 Championship Game. They are 0-2 in those opportunities that have had them so close to the program's first-ever Rose Bowl berth, but have the pieces to finally break through in 2021.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy