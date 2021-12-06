Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Fun
Milwaukee got back on track with a shootout win over Iowa. The Predators have shifted into being a high-event hockey team, with somewhat positive results. The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Who's getting Connor Bedard?
WATCH: Chin Coleman previews the Vanderbilt trip
Looking ahead to Kentucky Basketball‘s next game, Chin Coleman opened the Joe Craft Center’s media room doors for a Monday morning press conference. Coleman took questions for around 11 minutes to recap Saturday’s win over Texas A&M and to preview the upcoming game against the Commodores in Nashville.
[Highlight] Kirby Dach puts the Habs on top of the Bruins
Kirby Dach does his best Cole Caufield impersonation on the power play. Whewwww, Mike Hoffman with the sweet feed to Kirby Dach and it's 1-0 Habs! pic.twitter.com/pRpscj0FOK.
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net
Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Dak Prescott Move
Even the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account did not spare Dak Prescott on Sunday night. As is customary in the NFL, the Cowboys employ a staff writer--Patrik Walker--for their team website. In his article on Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led with ...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Texas-Sized Stand Off
Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
Pens/Panthers Recap: Letang is the hero with OT goal and four points in first game back
The good news for the Penguins: Kris Letang is back from injury and in the lineup for the first time in almost a month. The bad news for the Penguins: goalie drama is back. Mike Sullivan announced Tristan Jarry as the starter after the morning skate, but plans change. Jarry apparently injured somewhere along the way with only Casey DeSmith dressed.
What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?
Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
Mavericks stunned by Wizards, 127-126
Nothing comes easy these days for the Mavericks. And lately, it hasn’t come at all for them very often. The Mavericks played with fire and got burned Tuesday night as the Washington Wizards took a wild 127-126 victory at American Airlines Center. The final seconds were nothing short of...
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Pilots visit LMU before hosting No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday
Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-7, 4-3 WCC) Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Time: 4 p.m. Place: Portland, Ore.
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
Celtics OFFER Deal for Jakob Poeltl + Celtics Trade Rumors Mailbag On Xavier Tillman, Naz Reid
Celtics Today host Will Scott is back with an update on Celtics trade rumors. The Boston Celtics have reportedly offered a deal for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. SpursTalk is reporting that Boston offered a 2028 unprotected first round pick to the Spurs in a package for Poeltl. Also on the show, Will takes trade questions from subscribers that feature a possible Payton Pritchard for Xavier Tillman trade, Naz Reid, Cam Reddish and Serge Ibaka. If you didn’t get your question featured on the mailbag, no worries! Hit up Will on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WillScott44 Go pick up a fresh Jayson Tatum jersey - on sale now!
Spurgin lifts HPU women to OT victory
Abby Spurgin scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, and Avery Cargill added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 72-65 on Tuesday in Belmont, Calif. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print...
Ravens announce 2023 season opponents
The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced their opponents for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North, so they will play a second-place schedule in 2023. Baltimore will play the entire AFC South, NFC West and two games each against division rivals Steelers, Browns and Bengals.
