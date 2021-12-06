ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jake Pope ready to sign with Alabama this month

By Jack Terry about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Four-star safety and Alabama commit Jake Pope, the No....

Bryce Young defends Will Anderson for Heisman Trophy snub

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is wheels up for New York, where he’ll attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony Saturday as a finalist, while Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will stay put in Tuscaloosa. Young has a clear-cut case to be a Heisman Trophy finalist, leading Alabama to both an SEC...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roman Harper defends Will Anderson, calls out Heisman Trophy for quarterback bias

The four finalists for the Heisman Trophy were recently announced. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were recently named finalists for this year’s prestigious award. One notable omission from the list is Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Anderson dominated the SEC all season and proved to be one of the most impactful players in college football, but he was not a Heisman finalist.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Michigan hosting two visitors out of transfer portal this weekend

Add two more names to the weekend visit list as Michigan Wolverines football is expected to host former Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum and former Virginia center Olusegun Oluwatimi this weekend out of the transfer portal. Trayanum entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, after two seasons at Arizona...
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida starting linebacker entering transfer portal

Florida’s defense just took a huge hit. Starting linebacker Mohamoud Diabate entered the transfer portal on Friday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Diabate led the Gators with 89 tackles this year, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He played in all 12 games for Florida this year, including 10 starts.
FLORIDA STATE
FCS school makes contact with former SEC head coach

Prairie View A&M is in need of a new head coach, and they are reportedly aiming for a former leader from the nation’s top football conference. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, sources say the school has contacted former Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin about their vacancy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gasparilla Bowl between Florida, UCF makes exciting announcement

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Central Florida Knights is officially sold out, the game announced on Friday. Scott Glaser, executive director of the Gasparilla Bowl, hinted that tickets were nearly sold out on Thursday. If fans are still interested in going to the game, limited standing-room-only tickets will be released in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
College Sports
Football
Sports
'Decision' coming on Signing Day for 4-star CB Laterrance Welch

Four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch of Lafayette (La.) Acadiana remains an LSU commitment. But that doesn’t mean he won’t have a decision to make before the start of the early signing period next Wednesday. Laterrance Welch, who is 6-foot and 187 pounds, tweeted Friday morning that he will make...
LAFAYETTE, LA
5-star CB Daylen Everette decommits from Clemson

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Daylen Everette tells On3 he has decommitted from the Clemson Tigers. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Everette had been committed to Clemson since July. Everette sent On3 a statement on his decommitment:. I want to thank the whole Clemson staff for everything they’ve done for my...
CLEMSON, SC
Heisman Trophy shares ranking of top 10 finishers

The Heisman Trophy released the order of finish behind the four finalists on Thursday. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Kenny Pickett and Aidan Hutchinson were all deserving of a finalist spot but nevertheless, the debate was hot this year. The fifth through 10th finishers will not be in New York for...
NFL
Brent Venables announces coordinators, retains four Oklahoma assistants

Brent Venables’ coaching staff with the Oklahoma Sooners is beginning to come together. On Friday afternoon, Oklahoma announced that Venables has named his offensive and defensive coordinators. Additionally, Venables retained four assistants on Oklahoma’s staff. Venables’ coordinators will Jeff Lebby (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach) and Ted Roof (defensive...
OKLAHOMA STATE
