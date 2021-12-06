Jake Pope ready to sign with Alabama this month

The four finalists for the Heisman Trophy were recently announced. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were recently named finalists for this year’s prestigious award. One notable omission from the list is Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Anderson dominated the SEC all season and proved to be one of the most impactful players in college football, but he was not a Heisman finalist.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO