The departure of Lincoln Riley left many in Oklahoma shocked and upset at the sudden nature of his announcement. Riley addressed those upset fans on the Rich Eisen Show. “I hope time will heal that,” Riley told Eisen. “I understand they’re disappointed that we left, I do, and I have a lot of love for that place. Me and my family poured our heart and soul into that place for seven years and loved every second of it.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO