ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ITB Extra: A look at the 2023 EDGE board and more

By Tim Verghese about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wasn’t on the road this week, so in replace of a road notebook,...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star LSU target Shazz Preston reacts to Brian Kelly hiring

St. James (La.) wide receiver Shazz Preston was considered a strong LSU lean for most of his recruitment. The Tigers have a strong reputation for keeping elite Louisiana prospects home, and it appeared that would continue. But when the Tigers announced earlier this season that Orgeron wouldn’t return in 2022,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
On3.com

5-star OL Devon Campbell alters weekend visit plans – again

Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell of Arlington (Texas) Bowie has had a change of plans – again. After canceling an original plan to head back to USC for a second official visit this weekend and replacing it with a trip to Georgia, Devon Campbell is no longer heading to Athens, according to On3 National Analyst Gerry Hamilton.
NFL
AL.com

What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about facing Alabama

The first official press event for the Cotton Bowl semifinal was a joint Zoom on Sunday dominated by questions to Nick Saban. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell got a few questions about his No. 4 Bearcats and the challenge they face Dec. 31 in Arlington. From previous experience facing Alabama to the impact a former Crimson Tide running back is having with Cincinnati, Fickell’s appearance was relatively brief.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign former Atlanta Falcons running back

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to stockpile talent with the most important part of the 2021 season ahead. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced a new addition with strong connections to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itb#State Of Michigan#On The Road#Recruiting#Notebook#American Football
On3.com

Report: Mario Cristobal taking top assistant coach with him to Miami

According to Manny Navarro of The Athletic, Cristobal is expected to bring Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal with him to Miami. The two have been friends for a long time, graduating from Miami Columbus High School together back in 1987. Mirabal was on Cristobal’s staff at Florida International for...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Oregon provides update on head coaching position

Oregon has officially began its search for a new head football coach, announcing Monday that Mario Cristobal had informed Ducks’ administration that he had accepted a head coaching position at another school. In a statement from Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, he thanked Cristobal for what he accomplished while at...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Report: SEC football staffer outraged by Heisman vote reveal

Matt Corral appears to have an extra Heisman supporter outside of Ole Miss football. And following the announcement of the Heisman trophy finalists, that supporter isn’t happy. The Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday, with three quarterbacks making the trip to New York this season. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ohio...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Oregon Ducks looking to poach SEC coach for head coach opening

After losing head coach Mario Cristobal to the Miami Hurricanes, the Oregon Ducks are rumored to have a huge interest in making an SEC head coach their new big man on campus. According to Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner, Nike chairman and alumni of the University of Oregon, Phil Knight is lingering on the idea of bringing in Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Billy Napier reveals start date with Florida Gators

One of the quieter moves of the coaching carousel was Florida hiring Billy Napier away from Louisiana. The Ragin Cajun head coach has been one of the biggest Group of Five names on the market for some time, with the Gators being able to land him. Napier has led Louisiana...
COLLEGE SPORTS
scarletandgame.com

Ohio State football: Thank you, Jim Harbaugh and Cade McNamara

I’ve often joked the favorite musical group of Michigan Men is 80’s synth-pop band Talk Talk. Why? Because Michigan Men love to talk. It’s what they do best. Every year, some noted Michigan Man opens his mouth and provides bulletin board material for the Ohio State football team. This year is no exception. All of Buckeye Nation should smile and say, “Thank you, Jim Harbaugh.”
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson wins prestigious award

The honors keep rolling in for Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan defensive end won the prestigious Rotary Lombardi Trophy, given to the nation’s best defensive lineman. It’s a great honor for Hutchinson, who also saw his Heisman Trophy hype build over the last couple weeks. It’s been quite a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Star Will Miss College Football Playoff

When Alabama steps on the field for a battle against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide will have to do so without two of their best players. During the SEC title game against Georgia, star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a knee injury. After the game, the Crimson Tide learned that Metchie suffered a torn ACL and would be done for the rest of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy