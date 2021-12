Texas will be without two of their veteran defensive backs from now on, as both B.J. Foster and Chris Adimora have entered the transfer portal, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. Foster is a big loss for Texas, as he notched 46 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions this season. According to the Texas website, the fourth-year safety played in 31 games and made 16 starts in burnt orange. He was a five-star recruit, and the No. 1 overall safety and Texas prospect in the 2018 class according to On3.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO