ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USC To Host Impressive Group Of Local Recruits + One Sunday Night

By Scott Schrader about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we've been reporting throughout the week, USC Recruiting has picked...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Believes He Knows Why Brian Kelly Left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world on Monday evening when he left Notre Dame for LSU. He seemed to be perfectly comfortable as the head man for the school, especially after another successful 11-1 season. That said, when the best conference comes calling, it’s very hard to say no...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#Usc Recruiting
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Clemson Transfer Running Back Could Bring Some Friends With Him to Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers landed Clemson senior running back transfer Lyn-J Dixon. Dixon, a former four star recruit out of Butler, Georgia, will compete to become Leddie Brown’s potential replacement as the featured running back for the Mountaineers next season. Although he had an...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
thefocus.news

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition updated

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition of the Jackson State coach updated after recent appearance in win over Southern. It’s been a difficult for weeks for Deion Sanders who has missed the Tigers’ last three games due to a serious medical issue. However, on Saturday he returned...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Possible Transfer Portal Targets for Alabama Football

The transfer portal is a newer wrinkle to the world of college football, and coaches and players alike are still learning to adapt to the volatility of this new system. Analysts of the game have referred to the new one-time transfer rule as "college football free agency," and Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already taken advantage of it, bringing in stars Jameson Williams and Henry To'o To'o last season from the transfer portal.
ALABAMA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy