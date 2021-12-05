ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Three Seasons at OU, Haselwood Commits to Razorbacks

By Andy Hodges
 4 days ago

Former five-star recruit and fourth-rated player commits to Hogs.

Less than a week after entering the transfer portal when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is headed to Arkansas.

When his first official visit was scheduled for the Razorbacks this weekend, the speculation was he would re-join his high school coach , Jimmy Smith , who coaches wide receivers for Sam Pittman.

On a day when the Hogs being invited to play in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, the commitment of an experienced wide receiver who was a five-star recruit out of high school in 2019 and the fourth player in the country was huge news.

But Pittman made it clear he couldn't comment at.a press conference around the bowl selection.

Haselwood led Oklahoma in receiving this season with 39 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns, which included a three-touchdown performance against TCU on Oct. 16.

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood can provide the Hogs with some much-needed experience with people leaving.

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

As a freshman in 2019 on a Sooners team that advanced to the College Football Playoff, Haselwood caught 19 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown while also rushing three times for 14 yards.

As a sophomore in 2020, Haselwood had four catches for 65 yards in three games, missing the first six of the season recovering from an injury. Then he missed two other games later.

With wide receiver Treylon Burks expected to head to the NFL, Haselwood could provide some much-needed star power there. Other receivers that won't be back (they are out of eligibility) are Tyson Morris, De’Vion Warren and tight end Blake Kern.

