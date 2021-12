The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) have arguably the NFL’s most talented roster but haven’t been competitive in a month. The Jacksonville Jaguars are talent-bereft, have lost all but two of their 11 games, and have some serious culture issues, starting with their head coach. So this is a weird matchup that on paper should be a get-right game for Los Angeles. But nothing has gone as expected in the NFL this season, particularly in the last few weeks.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO