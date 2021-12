Haven’t had to do this in a few years, but thought it was useful. It appears it will be the Liberty Bowl or the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. If it were me, I’d rather travel to Phoenix than Memphis, but neither is a bad destination. It also appears that if it is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, then the likely opponent is Maryland and if it is the Liberty Bowl then the opponent would be Auburn or Mississippi State.

