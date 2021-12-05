Selena Gomez, Katie Couric & More Stars Spreading Health Awareness

Selena Gomez revealed she’s having ‘so much fun’ working with her pal Cara Delevingne on the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’. Selena Gomez, 29, just revealed how “excited” she’s been working with her friend Cara Delevingne, 29, on the second season of Only Murders in the Building. “I’m so excited! We just did our first day together yesterday and it’s so much fun working with your friends,” she shared with Extra TV on Dec. 6. “We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

