Selena Gomez, Katie Couric & More Stars Spreading Health Awareness

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
 5 days ago

With one year winding down and another beginning, it’s customary to start numbering...

Ashley County Ledger

Selena Gomez cried about Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez "cried like a little baby" when she got nominated for a Grammy Award. The 29-year-old singer has received her first recognition from the Recording Academy in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her Spanish EP 'Revelación' and she admitted her place on the shortlist came as a surprise.
KXLY

Selena Gomez launches new mental health online platform Wondermind

Selena Gomez is attempting to destigmatise mental health issues with her new online platform Wondermind. The ‘999’ singer – who has been open about her bipolar disorder – launched the company -in collaboration with her mother Mandy Teefey and the founder of the lifestyle brand The Newsette, Daniella Pierson to help people cope with their thoughts and foster a “supportive community” .
Selena Gomez admits she struggles to get out of bed

Selena Gomez struggles to get out of bed at times. The 29-year-old singer has revealed via an Instagram video that she has various "tools" that she uses to help her with her mental health. Asked how she takes care of her mental health, Selena - who has previously suffered panic...
Selena Gomez Claps Back At Criticism Over Alcohol 'Joke'

It’s clear Selena Gomez loves to spend some playful time on TikTok. However, one user took the fun away over her reaction post to Dr. Dawn Bantel's description of "heavy drinking" for men and women. "The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men," Dr....
Extra

Watch Selena Gomez’s Best TikTok Moments

Selena Gomez is well on her way to becoming the Queen of TikTok. Gomez has racked up over 37 million followers and over 215 million likes!. Selena is so relatable with her vulnerable videos, as well as her funny ones where she’s poking fun at herself!. Gomez even posts tons...
Selena Gomez Set To Produce True-Crime Docuseries

Selena Gomez has partnered with Univision to produce her first-ever Spanish-language documentary. The three-part docuseries follows the cold-blooded homicide of a former cartel lawyer named, Juan Guerrero Chapa. He was also a high-level cooperator for the U.S. government. She has a special interest in the story because it took place...
These are the 3 things that Selena Gomez does on her worst mental health days, including ‘intense boxing classes’

Singer and actor Selena Gomez just shared some advice for dealing with tough mental health days. She's been through a lot in the last several years. In 2015, she received chemotherapy after being diagnosed with lupus, a chronic inflammatory autoimmune condition that attacks body tissues and organs. Two years later, she shared with fans that she’d had a kidney transplant after the condition caused her kidneys to shut down. And in 2020, she revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She’s also been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression.
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez ‘Dying’ Over Working With Taylor Swift Squad Pal Cara Delevingne On ‘Only Murders’ S2

Selena Gomez revealed she’s having ‘so much fun’ working with her pal Cara Delevingne on the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’. Selena Gomez, 29, just revealed how “excited” she’s been working with her friend Cara Delevingne, 29, on the second season of Only Murders in the Building. “I’m so excited! We just did our first day together yesterday and it’s so much fun working with your friends,” she shared with Extra TV on Dec. 6. “We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Named Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year

Ahead of the reveal of the 2021 Time magazine prestigious Person of the Year honor, happening Monday, December 13, the publication on Thursday has revealed that Olivia Rodrigo is its 2021 Entertainer of the Year and Simone Biles the 2021 Athlete of the Year. Rodrigo was featured on the cover of Variety’s Young Hollywood issue over the summer and was named Songwriter of the Year at our Hitmakers event on Saturday, where she gave a moving acceptance speech and was introduced by Avril Lavigne. In an article titled, “The 18-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter’s Uninhibited, Confessional Album Captured the Tone of a Turbulent Year,” Time’s...
