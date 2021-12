The Buffalo Bills (7-4) and the New England Patriots (8-4) are playing for first place in the AFC on Monday Night Football. After the Baltimore Ravens lost on Sunday afternoon, their record fell to 8-4. They were previously in first place in the conference, but their conference record is worse than New England and Tennessee Titans (8-4), so the Patriots are number one for now followed by the Titans then Ravens as of right now. The Kansas City Chiefs can also get to 8-4 with a win on Sunday night, but they have the worst conference record of all the potential 8-4 teams, so they will be fourth in any scenario at that record.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO