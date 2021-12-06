ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace: How 'fabulous' Fred drove Man Utd to win

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day 2 pundit Leon Osman praises "fabulous" Fred after the Manchester United...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Last time out

Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday, but what happened when the sides last met?. Back in March, they played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in a game of little quality. The Red Devils never really looked like scoring in a drab encounter, which left then boss Ole...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick claims Man Utd 'better than expected' in win over Crystal Palace

Ralf Rangnick has said Manchester United were better than he expected in the win over Crystal Palace on Sunday. The German was in the Old Trafford dugout for the first time as Fred's 77th minute strike proved the difference against Patrick Vieira's side. And Rangnick admits the performance exceeded his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd midfielder Fred beaming after matchwinner against Crystal Palace

Manchester United midfielder Fred was elated after his matchwinning goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday. With thirteen minutes remaining, the Brazilian scored a sublime goal from the edge of the box to give United all three points. Speaking after the game, Fred told MUTV: "It's always good to score in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man Utd beat Crystal Palace on Ralf Rangnick bow thanks to Fred goal

Manchester United earned a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on new manager Ralf Rangnick's debut thanks to Fred's second-half goal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. With just 13 minutes remaining, and only moments after Palace's Jordan Ayew had missed a massive chance, Fred found the net after a neat pull back from Mason Greenwood.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United play their first match under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Sunday afternoon, taking on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford. The team had a bit of a bounce back under caretaker boss Michael Carrick, but still showed a lack of something extra in allowing a couple of very preventable goals against Arsenal in midweek. Rangnick has his work cut out for him over the rest of this season, but fans will nonetheless be excited to catch the first showing of United under his leadership.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Non-Liverpool: Confirmed Team News - McFred Start! Ralf Rangnik Picks Scott McTominay And Fred In His First Match As Manchester United Manager Against Crystal Palace

This afternoon's match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace is the beginning of a new era for Manchester United as former RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnik takes over as manager. His first team sheet has been released, which sees Scott Mctominay and Fred to continue to start over Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira: Man Utd didn't create much

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira felt they lacked courage in defeat at Manchester United. The Eagles put in a strong defensive performance at Old Trafford, keeping United at bay until midfielder Fred struck in the 77th minute. “It wasn't our best performance," he said. “We defended well as a team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick holds talks with injured Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says he spoke to Paul Pogba this week but expects the France midfielder to be a further four weeks away from a return to action.The 63-year-old said he held a phone conversation on Tuesday with Pogba, who is undergoing warm-weather recovery work in Dubai following a thigh injury suffered on international duty last month.Rangnick said: “He is better to come back today, and then we will get to know each other in person on Sunday.💬 "The basis of what we showed v Crystal Palace was good, now it's about taking the next steps," says Ralf."Now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace: Raphinha penalty earns hosts dramatic win at Elland Road

Leeds United snatched a late win over Crystal Palace thanks to an injury-time penalty from Raphinha. The hosts were awarded a 91st-minute penalty when Eagles defender Marc Guehi was adjudged to have handled the ball, with the decision confirmed after a Video Assistant Referee check and referee Kevin Friend watching the incident on a pitch-side screen.
PREMIER LEAGUE

