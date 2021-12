Dear Eli: My daughter missed basketball practice. When she came back, the coach made her run fifteen laps around the gym. Now, that might not sound all that crazy, but here’s the kicker: my daughter was sick! She had a low-grade fever, so she stayed home. I thought the coach would appreciate that. The last thing anyone needs is the whole team getting sick. But no, this coach punished my daughter for doing the responsible thing. My daughter even said she asked her why she was running, and the coach just told her that was the rule. Like that explained it. I’m seriously struggling with what to do here.

