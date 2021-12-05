ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Campbell questionable to return with abdominal injury vs. Rams

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars were already dealing with one injury on offense (Brandon Linder) against the Los Angeles Rams, and now they have one to deal with on defense. Cornerback Tyson Campbell sustained an abdominal injury in the second-half and was ruled questionable to return.

With Cambell out, the Jags have gone to second-year player Chris Claybrooks on the perimeter in his place. If needed, Tre Herndon is also available to come in.

Campbell is a player that had been coming on strong for the Jags and led them last week with a 90.5 grade, per Pro Football Focus. He was able to finish that game against the Atlanta Falcons with three tackles and a pick, marking a breakout performance.

Campbell was pretty active before exiting the game, garnering four tackles in the process. With the game out of reach and at a score of 37-7, it’s hard to imagine they would put the rookie back in, but there still will be concerns about the injury being a long-term issue after Sunday’s game.

