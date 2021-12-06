Temple University Parents To Rally Over Safety After Samuel Collington’s Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of Temple University students will protest Monday, trying to get better security following a deadly attempted carjacking last week. The parents will attend a student government meeting before rallying at the bell tower at 10 a.m.

The demand comes after 21-year-old Samuel Collington died during an attempted carjacking at an off-campus apartment.

Collington was laid to rest Saturday. Latif Williams is charged in his death.