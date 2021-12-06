ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, PA

Temple University Parents To Rally Over Safety After Samuel Collington’s Death

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulkCp_0dEuAit800

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of Temple University students will protest Monday, trying to get better security following a deadly attempted carjacking last week. The parents will attend a student government meeting before rallying at the bell tower at 10 a.m.

The demand comes after 21-year-old Samuel Collington died during an attempted carjacking at an off-campus apartment.

Collington was laid to rest Saturday. Latif Williams is charged in his death.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police ID 17-Year-Old Latif Williams As Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of Temple Student Samuel Collington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect in the killing of a Temple University student. Samuel Sean Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment Sunday. Police confirmed Wednesday the suspect is 17-year-old Latif Williams. He is said to be 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion brown eyes and brown hair. Williams is wanted for murder. Meanwhile, three sets of Philadelphia parents are now planning funerals for their children — all gunned down on city streets. The youngest of Philadelphia’s homicide victims, as of late, are 14, 16 and 21. At a photo...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Family reacts to death of Temple University senior shot and killed during robbery

The family of a Temple University senior shot and killed during a robbery Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have released a statement about his death. Officers responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue on the city's north side at approximately 1:32 p.m. They found Samuel Collington, 21, with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Temple, PA
Education
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
inquirer.com

Temple’s campus is on edge after a student was shot to death: ‘Students are afraid’

It was an emergency meeting, held one day after the killing of a Temple student outside his apartment in an apparent robbery and carjacking attempt. Some student government members who would normally show up in person tuned in to Monday’s meeting by Zoom instead. They didn’t feel comfortable walking at night after Samuel Collington was shot in the middle of the day within a block of campus, said student government president Bradley Smutek.
TEMPLE, PA
Marietta Daily Journal

Temple University student killed in shooting Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — Samuel Sean Collington, a Temple University student and fellow with the City Commissioner's Office, died Sunday afternoon shortly after being shot in North Philadelphia. The 21-year-old Collington was shot twice in the chest, authorities say. He was pronounced dead around 2 p.m. at Temple University Hospital. Police are...
TEMPLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Temple University Parents
Temple News

Temple announces new campus safety initiatives after off-campus shooting

Temple University’s Campus Safety Services will increase their force by 50 percent and work with the Philadelphia Police Department to increase off-campus patrol, President Jason Wingard announced to the Temple community Tuesday evening. The announcement, which lists other measures aimed at enhancing campus safety, comes two days after Samuel Collington,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Man wanted for allegedly shooting Temple student Samuel Collington surrenders to police

The man wanted for allegedly killing Temple University student Samuel Collington as he unpacked a vehicle following Thanksgiving break has been arrested. Latif Williams, 17, turned himself into police Wednesday night after he was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting, which occurred Sunday on the 2200 block of Park Avenue. He has been charged with murder, robbery and related offenses, court documents show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Student Samuel Sean Collington Killed In Off-Campus Shooting In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is mourning the loss of a student. According to Philadelphia police, 21-year-old Samuel Sean Collington, from Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, was shot twice in the chest and later died at the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue around 1:32 p.m. in North Philadelphia. Sources tell CBS3 Collington, a Liberal Arts student, was killed during an attempted robbery. Those sources said Collington struggled with the suspect before being shot. “I live on the next hundred and I have sons too,” neighbor Jenna Jones told CBS3. “Right on the block, a young student,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
phillyvoice.com

Temple University community mourns death of student shot near campus

Samuel Collington, a senior at Temple University and a fellow in the City Commissioner's Office, was fatally shot near his North Philadelphia apartment Sunday afternoon, university officials said. Collington, 21, of Prospect Park, Delaware County, was shot twice in the chest on the 2200 block of Park Avenue, just north...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple hosts forum on gun violence, public safety

Members of Temple University’s administration and officials from the City of Philadelphia discussed gun violence and public safety on Thursday evening during the university’s virtual campus safety forum. More than 1,400 people attended the forum, which was announced Tuesday evening in President Jason Wingard’s message to the Temple community in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Remembering Samuel Collington

Samuel Collington, a senior political science major, was fatally shot at Park Avenue near Susquehanna on Nov. 28, The Temple News reported. Collington was opinionated, often engaging in political debates with friends and he was so well-known in his hometown that his sister, Bailey Collington, was frequently referred to as “Sam’s sister,” she said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Respond To Carver High School After Instagram User Threatens To ‘Shoot Up’ North Philadelphia School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Counselors and more school resources officers will be at Carver High School in North Philadelphia on Tuesday after police say an Instagram user by the name of “Carverkilla” posted a picture of guns and a threat to “shoot up” the school. The Instagram user made the treat at 2 p.m. Monday. The school went on a partial lockdown until the school district determined there was no immediate threat. In a letter to parents, the school says they’ve identified a suspect and that police hope to have the suspect in custody soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy