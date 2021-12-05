ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US military’s hacking unit publicly acknowledges taking offensive action to disrupt ransomware operations

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyber Command, the US military’s hacking unit, has taken offensive action to disrupt cybercriminal groups that have launched ransomware attacks on US companies, a spokesperson for the command confirmed to CNN Sunday. The spokesperson declined to specify what actions the command had taken. But it’s one of the first,...

