uw football cover image 12-5

By CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin football to play Arizona State in Las...

The Janesville Gazette

Football preview: UW-Whitewater plays host to DePauw (Indiana) in second round of playoffs

What: DePauw (Indiana) University (9-2) at No. 3 UW-Whitewater (11-0). Where: Perkins Stadium, Whitewater. TV/radio/internet: A telecast will be streamed live by portal.stretchinternet.com/uww. WKCH radio (106.5 FM) will broadcast the game, with an online stream at kix1065.com. Live statistics can be found at www.ncaa.com/game/5908751. Last week: The Warhawks left no...
WHITEWATER, WI
ccenterdispatch.com

uw fb secondary cover photo 11-27

The Badgers finished with three sacks, but their inability to make Tanner Morgan uncomfortable allowed the Gophers to win back Paul Bunyan's Axe.
FOOTBALL
7220sports.com

Turning point, unsung hero and what’s next for UW football

LARAMIE -- "It was a bad-ass hair day." That was Craig Bohl's response to Wyoming's 38-14 loss to visiting Hawaii Saturday, but more specifically the unthinkable play that all but ended this one. "If anything kind of encompasses how the whole day went ..., Bohl said, referring to the 50-yard...
LARAMIE, WY
Seattle Times

Can coach Kalen DeBoer turn around a broken UW Huskies football program?

When Kalen DeBoer was hired as Fresno State’s football coach in 2019, inheriting a 4-8 team, he was naturally asked at his introductory news conference about the process of turning around the Bulldogs’ fortunes. “It’s certainly not broken,” he said. “I’ve looked at this year’s record, and it could be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
q13fox.com

UW selects Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer as head football coach

SEATTLE - The University of Washington has named 47-year-old Kalen DeBoer as the newest head football coach. DeBoer comes from Fresno State, where during the 2021 season, he led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record in his second year in charge. Over his seven seasons as a head football...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Here's what you need to know about UW's new football coach: Kalen DeBoer

The short answer is, he's UW's next football coach. While the dust settles around UW's national coaching search, let's get to know the 47-year-old South Dakotan and former coach at Fresno State. The basics. DeBoer was born Oct. 24, 1974, in Milbank, South Dakota. He attended Milbank High School and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFRV Local 5

UW-Oshkosh football coach Pat Cerroni retires after 15 seasons

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The winningest head football coach in UW-Oshkosh history is stepping away from the sidelines. Titans football coach Pat Cerroni announced his retirement Monday, hanging up the clipboard after 15 years at the helm in Oshkosh. Cerroni has been reassigned to another position on campus until his official retirement on July 5, […]
OSHKOSH, WI
pff.com

Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 12

Week 12 of the fantasy football wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target and avoid features a former superstar who recently joined a new team in Odell Beckham Jr. and a budding star in Elijah Moore. Utilize PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart and in-depth coverage data to help set the best lineups for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Bowl#Allegiant Stadium#American Football#Uw Football
tucson.com

Packed schedule, Pac-12's new rules means Wildcats may not re-book postponed game vs. UW

If Arizona has a choice, its postponed game with Washington may never be made up. There are no dates left on the Wildcats’ 2021-22 schedule where they can slip in another game without some sort of imposition, after Thursday’s game against Washington was abruptly postponed due to what the Huskies said were “COVID-19 protocols within the Washington program.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Corydon Times-Republican

120621-tuc-spt-arizonabowl-p1

Boise State, Central Michigan to meet in seventh edition of Arizona Bowl. Central Michigan, representing the Mid-American Conference, will face Boise State of the Mountain West Conference on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Utah Football: 5 Reasons Why the Utes Will Win the Pac-12 Championship Game

Priority No. 1 for Utah football in Las Vegas: Smell the Roses. For a third consecutive true regular season, the Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) represent the South in the Pac-12 Championship Game. They are 0-2 in those opportunities that have had them so close to the program's first-ever Rose Bowl berth, but have the pieces to finally break through in 2021.
UTAH STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

No. 2 Michigan routs No. 15 Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan ignored the preseason predictions, the early poll snub and especially the critics who thought the program’s best days were long gone. Instead they set out to prove everybody wrong. On Saturday, they did. Hassan Haskins ran for two scores and broke a longtime school record leading No....
IOWA STATE

