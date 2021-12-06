Adam Klotz rappels down a 22-story building

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
At just after midnight Wednesday morning, the 50-foot tall Christmas tree outside of Fox News headquarters in Manhattan was set ablaze in what New York Police Department officials said they believe is a case of arson. While certainly alarming in a general “bad when there are huge fires in the...
Two armed robbers reportedly broke into a Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles during a Christmas party, demanding guests hand over their belongings. "I’m feeling disturbed, violated that people were in our house with guns," the unidentified female homeowner told CBSLA of the Saturday robbery. Two female guests attending the...
A man is in custody after a 50-foot Christmas tree outside the News Corp. Building in New York, which houses Fox News, went up in flames early Wednesday. Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old suspect climbing what the conservative network has dubbed its “All-American Christmas Tree” in Fox Square on the Avenue of the Americas at around 12:14 a.m., the New York Police Department told HuffPost in a statement.
The man accused of torching a Christmas tree outside the New York City headquarters of Fox News was freed Wednesday night without bail — shortly after prosecutors reduced the number of charges against him from seven to three. "I have been thinking about lighting the tree on fire all...
Greg Gutfeld blamed skyrocketing crime rates in the nation’s largest cities on the redefinition of law and order as "systemically racist" Friday on "The Five." "The bottom line here is…we've redefined law and order as systemically racist. So any time you enforce the law, you're going to be called a racist, which is the most effective method for undermining society. We're watching society implode. I feel absolutely hopeless," he said.
