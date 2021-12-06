Adam Klotz rappels down a 22-story building

Greg Gutfeld blamed skyrocketing crime rates in the nation’s largest cities on the redefinition of law and order as "systemically racist" Friday on "The Five." "The bottom line here is…we've redefined law and order as systemically racist. So any time you enforce the law, you're going to be called a racist, which is the most effective method for undermining society. We're watching society implode. I feel absolutely hopeless," he said.

