Income Tax

FOWLER: Tax saving tips for individuals

Valdosta Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was really hoping for 2021 to be a much quieter year. It didn’t work out the way I had it planned!. COVID made a comeback (or two) and we are most likely in for some major tax law changes soon. But there are still plenty of great year-end...

Why a Roth IRA Could Be the Best Retirement Savings Tool for You

Once you retire, you’ll likely need more than Social Security to cover your living expenses. Those benefits will replace about 40% of your paycheck if you’re an average earner, and most seniors need roughly double that amount to keep up with their bills and have enough money left over to enjoy themselves.
KX News

Expert gives tips as tax season nears

It’s already that time of year again — it’s time to prepare to file your taxes, but new changes stand the chance of making that process tricky. Tax professionals we spoke with say the two main things to consider are stimulus checks and the child tax credit. Refunds can either be reduced or increased depending […]
crossroadstoday.com

2 Steps to Take Now to Slash Your Taxes as a Retiree

For most people, paying taxes isn’t necessarily a fun thing to do. But fulfilling your obligations to the government can become a bigger burden if you’re a senior on a fixed income and you end up with a large tax bill that leaves you struggling. The good news...
ZDNet

Can the Saver's Credit save you money on your taxes?

For many people, two of the most frightening words in the English language are "death" and "taxes." Another word that generates strong emotion is "retirement." Unlike death and taxes, this word usually brings a smile to people's faces. That is, until it is combined with the word "savings." For some...
SmartAsset

How to Avoid the Gift Tax

The gift tax is a tax levied on any unilateral transfer (a gift) from one person to another. This applies to any kind of taxable assets, including cash, securities and real estate. When the gift tax applies, it is the donor … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid the Gift Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Salina Post

TAX TIME: Most retirees must take required minimum distributions by Dec. 31

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded retirement plan participants and individual retirement account owners that payments, called required minimum distributions, must usually be taken by December 31. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) generally are minimum amounts that retirement plan account owners must withdraw annually starting with the year...
ZDNet

Your tax withholdings and savings questions, answered

The amount of your money being withheld from your paycheck for taxes can be confusing and frustrating. So what are tax withholdings and how do they work? And where is part of your earned income going? These and other tax withholding questions are answered here. What are tax withholdings and...
MarketWatch

We’re 58, have $1.3 million saved and two homes, but ‘I would give myself a grade of B-’ for retirement planning

My wife and I are 58 years old. We have four grown children who are all on their own with good jobs. All of their undergrad college has been paid for. (One daughter has graduate school loans for her advanced degree that she is paying for.) We consider ourselves fortunate and own a house on a lake in Massachusetts along with a condo in Florida. In the early years of our marriage my wife stayed home with the kids. Retirement planning for both of us has been my responsibility. I would give myself a grade of B- with how I have done. We currently have $1.1 million in a 401(k), $150,000 in IRAs, $23,000 in an HSA, and $55,000 in an emergency fund. We each have a $250,000 life insurance policy with a long-term care rider in addition to a $400,000 term policy for me through work.
Advance Titan

Tax time tips: How to rock your return

Filing your taxes, like any formal interaction with the government, can feel intimidating, but it really doesn’t have to be! This tax season, take steps ahead of time to make filing your taxes as painless as possible. First, determine whether you need to file taxes at all. If you’re unemployed...
thecoastlandtimes.com

Social Security Matters: Ask Rusty – Why is my Medicare Part B premium so high?

Dear Rusty: Social Security is deducting $297 per month for my Medicare Part B coverage. I have what’s called a “Windfall Elimination Provision” because I receive a pension from my former state employer. Prior to my 65th birthday in July of this year, Social Security was paying me $764 per month, but when I turned 65 they reduced my amount to $467 per month. I read that the Part B premiums for 2021 are $148.50, so I wonder why I’m paying double that amount? Could it be that I never enrolled in Medicare Part B and they just automatically started deducting that amount? Some sort of penalty? If so, it seems kind of high. Can you explain why I’m paying so much for Medicare Part B? Signed: Curious About Medicare.
