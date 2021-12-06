ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions dedicate win to the Oxford community

By Dave Bondy
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich - Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell dedicated his team's...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Lions share compassion, ties to Oxford community, including with football coach Zach Line

Allen Park — It's difficult to return to everyday life the day after a tragedy strikes your community, whether you work for the local grocery or an NFL team. On Wednesday, Lions coach Dan Campbell opened his daily news conference expressing condolences to the town of Oxford, where four students died in a school shooting on Tuesday.
NFL
MLive.com

Detroit Lions to honor Oxford shooting victims during Vikings game at Ford Field

Their offensive coordinator had to pause a meeting because one of his assistants had a daughter who was afraid to go to school. Their running backs coach paused a meeting too so his players could process their feelings. Their defensive line coach cried during a press conference recalling the time he was just a few miles from the Columbine shooting. Their quarterback was just miles from a shooting in a bar that killed 12.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#School Shooting#American Football#Oxford#Detroit#Mich Detroit#The Minnesota Vikings 29
FanSided

Detroit Lions win first game of 2021 on a stunning walk-off

The Detroit Lions, 0-10-1 entering Sunday’s action, emerged victorious on a stunning walk-off victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Detroit Lions are winless no more. Dan Campbell’s crew has been knocking at the door of a dub for a few weeks now, and they’ve gotten really close, but haven’t been able to close the deal.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions capture 1st win of season over Vikings on last-second play, 29-27

Once again, the Detroit Lions had victory sitting there right in front of them. They had a two-score lead going into the second half and were to receive the ball to start the third quarter. They had just played one of their best offensive quarters in the second period, with Jared Goff looking like the aggressive passer we haven’t seen since 2018 with the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cars 108

Detroit Lions Honor Oxford High School Before Game and After

What a weekend for Michigan football fans. Not only did the Wolverines win on Saturday, but the Detroit Lions also beat the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field yesterday. This was the Detroit's first win of the season. On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines honored Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports Radio

The Detroit Lions First Win Fantasy Draft

With six weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe square off in the first ever, "Lions First Win Fantasy Draft." Is Detroit destined to go winless this season or will someone on the show correctly predict where Dan Campbell and Jared Goff get their first win as a Lion?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions Podcast: What does it take to win?

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon as co-host is now available. So here we are, 12 weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and the Detroit Lions have yet to notch a win. They’ve been close against teams that they shouldn’t even have been in games with. They’ve let games slip away against teams they should have beaten. In the last three games, no team has scored more than 16 points on them, and they’ve been outscored by only 5 points total. It feels like the Lions are close, but it remains possible that they just run out of time.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings vs. Lions Score Prediction: Who Wins the Week 13 Clash in Detroit?

The last time the Vikings and Lions played, Minnesota needed a 54-yard, last-second field goal by Greg Joseph to avoid a disastrous loss at home. So yeah, the Vikings know they can't take this winless Lions team lightly as they head to Detroit for the rematch. The Lions are at...
NFL
CBS Sports

Oxford High School shooting: Michigan Wolverines football team, Detroit Lions set to honor victims

The Michigan Wolverines football team and the Detroit Lions will both honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The Lions will wear special T-shirts, hats and a helmet decal in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings while the Wolverines will wear a memorial patch in the Big Ten Championship Game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, according to a report by Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.
DETROIT, MI
Pride Of Detroit

Saturday open thread: What is the Detroit Lions’ best remaining chance at a win?

In the past three weeks, the Detroit Lions have played stream of not-so-good teams. On paper, the Steelers, Browns and Bears aren’t exactly bottom of the barrel teams, but the Lions happened to face two of them starting a backup quarterback, and the third—Cleveland—had a quarterback who was playing like a backup due to injuries, and (maybe) he’s just not that good.
NFL
crossroadstoday.com

Detroit Lions winless no more

DETROIT (AP) — The Lions finally found a victory when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting previously winless Detroit to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Not only was the finish dramatic, it was stunning. Goff led the...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions fan confidence is back after first win of the season

That is often the case within a team organization, with mistakes forgiven, dysfunction ignored, and insubordination overlooked when at team is still coming out of every Sunday with a win. But that statement rings just as true for a team’s fanbase. A team can look ugly week after week, but if the result is still a W, fans will cling to optimism with a death grip.
NFL
The Big Lead

Mike Camerlengo Breaks Down Detroit Lions' First Win of 2021

The Detroit Lions shocked the NFL on Sunday when they came from behind to beat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on a walk-off touchdown. Fans went nuts, people ripped the Vikings, Christen Harper cried while watching, and the world seemed to enjoy the spectacle. With such a momentous occasion, it's not shocking friend of the site Mike Camerlengo decided to break it all down.
NFL
Detroit News

'Lions Win': Detroit rapper drops song about Lions first win of season

In 'Lions Win,' Detroit rapper Gmac Cash says the Lions are going all the way to the Super Bowl off of one win. One can hope. The Lions' last-second victory on Sunday — the team's first win of the season — already has a soundtrack. "Lions Win," from Detroit rapper...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy