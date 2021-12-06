ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Lebanon's economic problems could leave Sara blind

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebanon has been reeling under an ongoing economic crisis....

www.bbc.co.uk

dallassun.com

Lebanon's Dire Economic Crisis Threatens to Steal Christmas

AMMAN, JORDAN - Lebanon's dire economic crisis is threatening to cancel Christmas for many people. The Lebanese currency has lost more than 93 percent of its value against the dollar over the past two years and soaring inflation is making it difficult for ordinary people to buy food and medicine, let alone Christmas trees and gifts.
BUSINESS
The Independent

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country's energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference. Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Economic Crisis
BBC

Afghanistan: Macron reveals plans for joint European mission

Several European countries are considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel Macron has said. A number of issues had to be resolved - particularly security - for ambassadors to return, Mr Macron said, but he hoped a mission would open soon. This would not amount to...
POLITICS
Fortune

High vaccine rates could limit the economic fallout of Omicron across Asia—but there’s one big caveat

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. The emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, could jeopardize the world’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as economies reinstate travel restrictions to combat Omicron’s spread. But, in a report Sunday, Morgan Stanley said economic fallout would likely be limited in Asia, largely owing to high vaccination rates.
WORLD
WEKU

Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after she was appointed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition...
EUROPE
BBC

Racism: Black minister 'mistaken for restaurant staff'

One of Wales' most senior politicians said he is often asked if he is a member of staff in restaurants, because he is black. "If I were a white man relatively smartly dressed going to a place like that, that isn't what people would ask," said Vaughan Gething. The economy...
SOCIETY
kfmo.com

Supply and Labor Problems Could Worsen

(Washington, DC) Missouri United States Senator, Roy Blunt, is talking about the harmful impact the Biden administration's vaccine mandate will have on U.S. employers, adding to the labor force and supply chain challenges that are already serious problems for the economy. Blunt says he's been vaccinated and he encourages others to consider doing so, but he has also made clear it's not the role of the federal government to force that decision on Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Palestinians freed after hunger strikes have lifelong damage

A year after being released from an Israeli prison following a 103-day hunger strike, Maher al-Akhras is barely able to walk. Frequent bouts of dizziness and sensitivity to noise mean he can neither enjoy social occasions nor return to work on his ancestral farm in the occupied West Bank.Back home, he is seen as a hero of the Palestinian cause, one of a small group of hunger strikers who have secured release from Israeli detention. But the mental and physical damage from the prolonged hunger strike has left him and others like him unable to resume normal lives, and...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

French junior finance minister resigns after conviction

A junior finance minister quit the French government Wednesday after being convicted of failing to declare all his wealth and income.The unusual conviction of a minister in office is a stain on the government of President Emmanuel Macron who had promised a wholesale cleanup of political life when he was elected in 2017. Alain Griset, who worked in the Finance Ministry and oversaw relations with small and medium-sized businesses, was convicted of submitting an incomplete wealth declaration to the government transparency authority. He was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a three-year suspended ban on holding public...
POLITICS
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Taiwan loses diplomatic ally Nicaragua to China

Taiwan lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.“There is only one China," the Nicaraguan government said in a statement Thursday announcing the change. "The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory."“As of today, Nicaragua breaks its diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any official contact or relationship,” it added. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “sadness and regret” and said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kate Forbes: Tackling child poverty is Budget priority

Tackling child poverty will be a priority in the Scottish Budget Kate Forbes has said.The Finance Secretary said there will be a “clear strategic effort” to reduce inequalities in the plans she announces on Thursday, as well as support for the transition to net-zero.She visited the Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre in the south of Edinburgh on Wednesday morning, where she spoke to young people and parents who use the site.Ms Forbes told the PA news agency: “We have chosen to prioritise within our Budget tackling child poverty and tackling inequalities that have been exacerbated during Covid.“We have chosen that because...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Brazil’s bullish finance minister

Opec sticks with supply increase; the 25 most influential women of 2021. Saudi Arabia has agreed to keep increasing monthly crude oil production following a charm offensive by Biden administration officials, the US is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium, and Brazil’s economy has entered a technical recession but its finance minister remains bullish about his economy. Plus, FT Weekend deputy editor, Esther Bintliff, talks about the magazine’s 2021 list of the 25 most influential women.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

Israel's foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza s militant Hamas rulers.Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country's foreign minister, Sameh Shokry, for talks that reflected budding ties between Egypt and Israel's new government. Egypt's intelligence chief also participated in the meetings.Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since Hamas seized...
MIDDLE EAST

