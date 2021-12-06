Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Doesn't finish Sunday

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is officially active for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a quad injury, per the team’s Twitter. Heading into Sunday, numerous reports were stating that Henderson was trending towards sitting out as the Rams take on the Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET. He will be active for Los Angeles today but it’s still expected to be Sony Michel’s backfield with a limited Henderson sprinkled into the gameplan. If the game gets too out of hand, it would not be surprising to see the running back benched to stay healthy for next week’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO