Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Doesn't finish Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Linder suffered a back injury in the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday,...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags 'plan' to have veteran TE James O'Shaughnessy, center Brandon Linder back vs. Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has struggled mightily since the bye week, and the recent injury to receiver Jamal Agnew is unlikely to help. However, the team is likely to get two other veterans back to help lessen the blow of losing Agnew as Urban Meyer said the team plans to bring back veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy and center Brandon Linder from injured reserve.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin: Won't face Falcons

Coach Urban Meyer said Friday that Griffin (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Griffin has spent the week working through the league's concussion protocol, but he won't gain clearance in time to suit up vs. the Falcons. With the every-down starter sidelined, expect Rudy Ford and Nevin Lawson to see increased roles in Week 12.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Roster Moves: Jaguars activate Linder and O'Shaughnessy from injured reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated OL Brandon Linder and TE James O'Shaughnessy from IR/designated for return and elevated WR John Brown via standard practice squad elevation, the club announced today. Additionally, the team has waived RB Devine Ozigbo. Check out top photos of each member of the 2021 Jaguars 53-man...
NFL
#Jaguars#Rams#Titans#American Football
Big Cat Country

Stats Don’t Lie: Jacksonville Jaguars fans are officially sad

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Jacksonville Jaguars fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, just 26 percent of Jaguars fans...
NFL
FanSided

Rams Game Day Sunday: Jaguars vs Rams odds and prediction for NFL Week 13

The LA Rams are fighting for their playoff lives right now and losing the battle. Thanks to a three-game losing streak, the organization has ripped the optimism from the hearts of their fans and stuffed doubt and despair back in. You might think that the team is getting a chance to right the ship by facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, now at 2-9, in Week 13? Well, it don’t come easy. You know, it’s don’t come easy.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Does little with six carries

Hyde had six carries for 16 yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Falcons. Hyde played only six fewer offensive snaps than starter James Robinson, but Hyde still only had six touches compared to Robinson's 20. It's the first time since his start in Week 9 that Hyde has receive more than three touches as he remains an afterthought in the offensive game plan.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Rams players to watch vs. Jaguars on Sunday

It has been nothing but disappointment for the Los Angeles Rams over the past month as they’ve lost three consecutive games. Their recent losses to the Tennessee Titans, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers have people jumping ship, prompting them to question whether or not the Rams are legitimate contenders in the NFC.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone Podcast: Brandon Linder

JACKSONVILLE – He has seen good times and bad. And while as the Jaguars' most-tenured player, he maybe has seen. of the latter than the former, Brandon Linder said a couple of other things are equally true. He sees good times ahead. And he very much wants to be part...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton: Doesn't play in Week 13

Hamilton didn't appear in Sunday's loss to the Rams due to a knee bruise, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Coach Urban Meyer said Monday that Hamilton was considered day-to-day throughout last week, and the defensive tackle was unable to take the field in the blowout loss. Jay Tufele saw increased playing time against the Rams and should take on an increased role once again if Hamilton is held out Sunday against Tennessee.
NFL
NESN

Darrell Henderson Jr. IN For Sunday Vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is officially active for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a quad injury, per the team’s Twitter. Heading into Sunday, numerous reports were stating that Henderson was trending towards sitting out as the Rams take on the Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET. He will be active for Los Angeles today but it’s still expected to be Sony Michel’s backfield with a limited Henderson sprinkled into the gameplan. If the game gets too out of hand, it would not be surprising to see the running back benched to stay healthy for next week’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
News4Jax.com

Four factors: What the Jaguars have to do to beat the Rams on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are 2-9 and on the verge of another double-figure season in losses under owner Shad Khan. The offense hasn’t found consistency and has regressed since the bye week. There’s a trip to the West Coast on Sunday to face the Rams (7-4) on tap. The...
NFL
Big Cat Country

Report: Urban Meyer won’t be leaving Jaguars to join collegiate ranks

Urban Meyer is dedicated to the Jaguars, according to reports from ESPN’s Mike DiRocco and the Associated Press’ Mark Long, both releasing reports via sources that indicated the Jaguars’ head coach will not be leaving the Jaguars to re-join the collegiate ranks. Speculation revolving around Meyer’s potential move heat up...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Finishes as top receiver again

Caught four of five targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 37-7 loss to the Rams. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle and finished with only 145 passing yards Sunday, and Treadwell nearly had as many receiving yards as every other pass catcher combined. The 2016 first-round pick has led Jacksonville's receivers with eight receptions for 115 yards across the past two games, and he also led the corps in offensive snaps Sunday. Treadwell's production is likely a mirage given how poor the offense is performing overall, but he's shown a solid rapport with Lawrence and has been a surprising bright spot the last couple weeks.
NFL

