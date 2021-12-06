ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Amari Jones Continues To Impress Under The Bright Lights

By Lukie Ketelle
itrboxing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePressure breaks pipes, but also creates diamond, and it looks like with 5-0 pro prospect Amari Jones, we might just have a diamond on our hands. Amari Jones continues to look the part of a star, as he defeated a 4-1 opponent by the name of Timothy Lee, via a sixth-round...

itrboxing.com

