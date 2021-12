It’s never easy immediately playing underclassmen, especially freshmen, at the varsity level. It’s a predicament that Baraboo/Portage high school boys hockey coach Dave Clark has been forced into this season, though. Despite returning plenty of depth, thanks to key graduation losses and the temporary loss of two key players — Luna Larson and Kyle Poole — Clark has forced his hand so far this year with a number of young players in the Thunderbirds lineup.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO