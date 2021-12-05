ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Mittersill Performance Center Lodge Opens

Caledonian Record-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franconia Ski Club (FSC) along with Cannon Mountain and the Holderness School celebrated the official opening of the new 9,200-square-foot Mittersill Performance Center lodge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The event marked the completion...

Related
Union Leader

Ski resorts invest in new lifts, lodges and snowmaking

New lodges at Cannon and Cranmore mountains offer more space for guests to come inside and warm up after hitting the slopes or tubing runs. The newest lift at Loon Mountain — Kancamagus 8 — will keep skiers and snowboarders toasty with heated seats and a tinted weather shield. It’s the first eight-person chairlift in the East.
TRAVEL
Caledonian Record-News

Kat Wright, Brett Hughes, at Catamount Auction Gala, Dec. 11

The Catamount Arts Annual Benefit Auction closes Saturday, December 11th, with a celebratory in-person Gala at the ArtPort featuring an intimate holiday concert by Kat Wright and Brett Hughes. Online bidding is still open (and free) until December 11th, but the Gala, which includes a live auction of 12 exclusive items not available online, requires tickets. Only 150 are available and going fast.
ENTERTAINMENT
Caledonian Record-News

St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman: The Record’s 2021 Cross-Country Runner Of The Year

• The Record’s XC Runner of the Year for the fourth straight season. • Signed to run cross country and track and field on scholarship at Division I University of Maine. • The Waterford native claimed his first Vermont D-I individual state cross-country crown while leading the Hilltoppers to an improbable team title at Thetford Academy – the program’s first championship in 63 years. Undefeated in Vermont this fall, Thornton-Sherman finished in a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds to best Matthew Servin of Champlain Valley by 22 seconds, becoming the first Hilltopper to win an individual XC crown since Hannah Rowe in 2009 and Kyle Powers in 2007.
THETFORD, VT
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Open Hearth Lodge in Sister Bay

(WFRV) – In today’s Holiday Spotlight, we hit the road to enjoy Door County in the Winter. Open Hearth Lodge offers adventure, fine dining, and cozy nights with amenities for families of all size, even those with four-legged members. Open Hearth Lodge is located at 2669 South Bay Shore Drive...
SISTER BAY, WI
KRTV News

New counseling center for kids opens in Great Falls

Great Falls is about to get a new counseling practice with current and trending ways to help kids. Connected Counseling has a Sensory Motor Arousal Regulation Treatment (SMART) room that lets kids play with a variety of things, and then counselors use whatever they are drawn to to help guide the counseling.
GREAT FALLS, MT
CBS Denver

‘Hello Winter’: Telluride Celebrates The Arrival Of Some Fresh Snow

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The winter storm that brought snow to Colorado’s high country earlier this week left residents in several mountain communities excited. In what has been a very dry late 2021, places like Telluride cheered the arrival of a fresh blanket of snow. “Hello Winter, so nice to see you again!” wrote the folks at Visit Telluride on their Facebook page on Tuesday. That celebration should get a little bigger in the upcoming days. Meteorologist Ashton Altieri projects that the San Juan Mountains and other mountain areas west of Vail could get between 12 and 36 inches of snow. (credit: CBS) Telluride Ski Resort opened last Friday. They posted a tweet that said in part “We’re under a winter storm watch through Friday!” There were some great turns to be had yesterday! @findopensnow is calling for 20” plus in the next five days and we’re under a winter storm watch through Friday! ❄️❄️#tellurideskiresort #discovertelluride Skier: @bennisolomon Photo: @rafaelo_infante pic.twitter.com/GTasZwX3qx — Telluride Ski Resort (@Telluride) December 8, 2021
TELLURIDE, CO

