U.K. custom design house Ensilica has announced it is developing the cellular ASIC that will enable AST SpaceMobile’s planned space-based cellular broadband network. AST SpaceMobile intends to build what it claims will be the first global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices. Its aim is to create a network that lacks the coverage gaps inherent in most land-based networks. That should improve the connectivity for the five billion people who now subscribe to mobile services, and then also bring cellular broadband to those who remain unconnected, nearly half of the world’s population.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO