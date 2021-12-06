ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chaos In The Loop Leads To Shooting, Beatings; 21 Young People Arrested

By Steven Graves
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqlS4_0dEtzcLK00

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s becoming a familiar sight: chaos in the Loop . It happened again Saturday night with large crowds, a shooting and beatings. An officer was left with a broken arm, and police arrested more 21 young people.

Dozens flooded the streets near Millennium Park in a similar sight to last summer. A Chicago Transit Authority bus driver was beaten in the road and injured. A teenager was shot in the arm when a gunman fired after the victim bumped into him. A convenience store worker was also punched in the face.

Of the 21 arrested, at least one — a 15-year-old — is facing a felony battery charge.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out on what needs to change, while others have their own solutions.

“We shouldn’t have to get to that point, but if we do, we will,” she said.

Lightfoot said when the chaos erupted one tactic used by police was to push people toward trains to go home from Millennium Park where they were gathered.

Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, who has worked with the Chicago Police Department on Loop crowd control in the past, said officers had intel of social media influencers organizing this as an event or flash mob. CPD would not go into deployment details, but they have had much experience responding to similar crowds as recently as July 4th weekend when officers arrested more than 60 people.

Lightfoot says the real work to fix this problem starts at home.

“These kids have to take responsibility, but I’m going to say the parents have to take responsibility,” she said. “Do you know where your kid is? Are you making sure that you’re talking to your children about how they should act in a large crowd?”

Community leader Tyrone Muhammad, who works with young Black people, took it further, saying groups like his should be a part of the solution by helping relate to kids better and diffuse situations on the ground in a different way.

“Let’s create the opportunities so our children can feel like they belong in downtown,” the founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change. “Not that it’s an event to come downtown. Downtown shouldn’t be an event. It should be something that feels normal and natural because we live in this city.”

CPD says it did work with street outreach workers to coordinate with officers, calling their response “sufficient.” Officers also recovered two replica guns and issued nine curfew violations.

Comments / 79

Rich
6d ago

Mayor has really let us down in many different areas, and mostly succeeded in advancing her personal views, but her take on crime is the worse. I hope she doesn’t last another term.

Reply(10)
42
Sly Eagle
6d ago

they want Chicago like California and New York .send in the Guard and clean the City .it used to be a tourist location bring it back.

Reply(5)
33
Ron Jaeger
6d ago

With Foxx as DA, they’ll be out after a free meal and a good nights sleep. Does she get ‘her cut’ from all the enabled looting?

Reply(1)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Woman threatens to “shoot some white people” before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police arrested a 33-year-old woman Wednesday after a caller said she threatened to take her gun and “shoot some white people.” When police arrived at the 2500 block of Bulloch they saw an apartment with what appeared to a rifle with a scope in a window. After securing the surrounding area, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wakg.com

Arrest made in Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man is in custody after Martinsville Police say he shot a woman in the arm on Thanksgiving Day. Martinsville police were alerted to the shooting just before 11 p.m. They responded to a home on Spruce Street and found a vehicle leaving the scene with a...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

3 students killed, 6 people injured in Michigan high school shooting; 15-year-old gunman arrested

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack at Oxford High […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hopkins
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Coeur d'Alene Press

Shooting suspect arrested

POST FALLS — Police arrested a man who allegedly shot two people Wednesday afternoon. Police identified 31-year-old Tisen W. Sterkel of Newport, Wash., as the suspect. Witnesses reported that Sterkel pulled into the gas station at the corner of Highway 41 and Poleline Avenue, loaded a gun and opened fire at other vehicles.
POST FALLS, ID
CBS Denver

Gun Recovered From Aurora Shooting Scene Which Left 5 Young People Injured

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police investigators returned to the scene where four teenagers and one young adult were shot early on Nov. 28. Officers combed the area near East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street where they say they recovered a gun. (credit: CBS) Detectives say it’s not clear whether the gun was used in the shooting. They add there were an unspecified number of shell casings of different calibers also at the scene. They believe there were multiple shooters involved. Investigators say they will also review any surveillance video in the area. (credit: CBS) Officers say a large crowd of people left the area as they were arriving to the original call. Police believe they were attending a party in the basement of Rose’s House of Beauty. It’s not clear if the owners of the business were involved with, or aware of, the event. All of the victims, ages 16-20, are expected to survive. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Arrest made in Arcola shooting

A Fort Wayne man has been arrested after a man was shot twice in the leg Sunday in his Arcola home. Zebulen Rust, 43, is charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Allen County officers were called to the 800 block of Westwood Drive...
ARCOLA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black People#Chicago Mayor#Guns#Cons#Loop#Chicago Transit Authority#Cpd
Kait 8

Two arrested in Missouri shooting

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at a store in Steele, Mo., authorities said Saturday. James O. Stewart, 30, of Steele and the juvenile, whose name was not released, were arrested in the case.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near Commerce Drive Friday evening. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Responding officers found a person who had crashed their truck with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWT

Omaha man arrested for shooting

The new variant may be bringing renewed urgency for people to get the vaccine. Downtown drivers might want to plan another way if their route is near the Gene Leahy Mall. Nebraska is on the clock in terms of developing the state’s workforce. CBPD K-9 Rudy gets medal of honor.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy