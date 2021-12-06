ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dalton’s interceptions send Bears to loss against Cardinals

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAHCq_0dEtyPmY00
1 of 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Quarterback Andy Dalton knew the Chicago Bears had little margin for error going against the team with the NFL’s best record.

The Bears weren’t even close to playing error-free football as four interceptions set up Arizona for four easy scores, and the NFC West-leading Cardinals emerged with a 33-22 victory on Sunday.

“You can’t turn the ball over is what it comes down to,” said Dalton, who matched a career high with four interceptions. “We moved the ball really well today at times and we’ve just got to do that more consistently.

“We can’t give them more opportunities and give them short fields.”

The first three interceptions came on passes that deflected off a receiver’s hands or a defender’s, and the last was a screen pass Dalton took full responsibility for after throwing it directly to defensive lineman Zach Allen.

“The thing that’s unfortunate in this league is tipped balls usually don’t find the ground,” Dalton said. “They usually find the other hands. You saw it three times.”

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (10-2) had to drive only 76 yards for three touchdowns and a field goal after their four takeaways.

“You know, in the end that’s what it comes down to is those turnovers, the momentum and the short fields for them against that offense and that team,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “It’s hard to overcome.”

It wasn’t the only thing to go wrong for the Bears (4-8).

Dalton suffered a left hand injury, and the headset in his helmet allowing him to hear Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor went down for the second straight home game. Nagy was left using a walkie-talkie to communicate with Lazor, who calls the plays.

“They can talk to me, Andy couldn’t hear Bill,” Nagy said. “Bill was calling the play, I had the walkie-talkie, so Bill was saying the play to me and I was relaying it in to Andy. So, there was a whole little deal that goes on there in those moments.

“That’s (how) the walkie-talkie saved us because otherwise you’re yelling plays like high school.”

The technical issues only compounded problems the Bears had playing in wind, cold and rain against a team accustomed to warm weather and a dome.

Dalton’s first pass went off the hand of receiver Jakeem Grant and resulted in Jalen Thompson’s interception. The return to the Bears 28 set up Arizona’s first touchdown. Grant also had trouble fielding a punt and let it hit and die at the 2-yard line.

“I was definitely cold,” Grant said. “Just playing in Miami for five years, it was just a shock to me with 17 mph winds. I was like ‘oh my God, I don’t know how the punt’s gonna be. Coach, I don’t know.’ But I think the weather conditions was definitely a little bit of an effect, just you know, being able to secure the catch and look it all the way through.

“I think that in games like that we’ve got to have major focus.”

Tight end Cole Kmet had a pass go right off his chest and to Budda Baker, who returned the interception 77 yards to the 15. That set up a TD to give the Cardinals a 14-0 lead. To top it off, Dalton suffered the injury trying to make a tackle on the play.

“I’m going to get it evaluated and see what’s going on,” Dalton said. “Obviously it didn’t affect me. I was able to play the whole game. We’ll see how it goes this week.”

Dalton, playing due to the broken ribs suffered by starter Justin Fields, finished 26 of 41 for 229 yards with two touchdown passes.

The Bears eventually outgained the Cardinals 329 yards to 257. They got 90 yards rushing and 51 receiving from running back David Montgomery, but it was almost all gained while barely being in the game.

Once they fell behind 21-7 by halftime they were well on their way to their sixth loss in seven games.

“We wanted to try to get the run going and different things, and so I mean it took us a while,” Dalton said. “Once we kind of got settled in we were able take it down the field.”

The Bears will regroup and possibly face more calls for Nagy’s job, like they did after losing their last home game to Baltimore.

“We all are going through a hard time,” Montgomery said. “It’s not singular. So when coach Nagy signed up for this job, I wasn’t here. But I know that when he took this job, he took everything that came with it as well, and that was the players as well.

“So whatever he feels, we feel too.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
FanSided

Another former Cardinals player is trashing his old team

2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Boston Herald

Justin Fields is set to return to practice with fractured ribs — but Andy Dalton is expected to get starter reps as the Chicago Bears prepare for the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals

Justin Fields will return to practice for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday afternoon, but Andy Dalton is expected to get the starter reps, increasing the chance the veteran will be the quarterback Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Matt Nagy said Fields will participate for the first time since suffering...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

QB Andy Dalton will start for the Chicago Bears against the Arizona Cardinals, and OT Teven Jenkins will be activated, opening the door for his NFL debut

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not expected to return from his ribs injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but one of his fellow rookies could potentially see his first NFL game action. Bears coach Matt Nagy named quarterback Andy Dalton the starter and Nick Foles the backup for the Week 13 game at Soldier Field, saying Fields is making progress but wasn’t ready to be ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 13 recap: Andy Dalton throws 4 INTs — the most for a Chicago Bears QB in a game since 2016 — in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss. As rookie quarterback Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions on the way to a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals scored three touchdowns and ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Bears#American Football#Ap
Breeze-Courier

Bears have no QB regrets despite Andy Dalton’s effectiveness

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The quarterback path taken by the Chicago Bears this season has not quite been one coach Matt Nagy anticipated in preseason. After the effective perfor- mance given by veteran Andy Dalton in the last two games, the Bears believe they at least have a viable standby as starter Justin Fields sits because of a pain- ful rib injury — and there is no QB budding controversy. Nagy on Friday described Fields’ injury for the first time.
NFL
Daily Herald

Visit from McCaskey, speech from Dalton rallied the Bears ahead of Thursday's win

DETROIT -- Cole Kmet's phone blew up this week. It was so bad that he had to shut it off. He called this week "chaotic." "I'm not going to lie, it was tough for me," Kmet said. "A lot in your head after going right from Sunday to Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, then playing Thursday. There's a lot in your head. You don't know what's true and what's not. That was difficult."
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals open as touchdown favorites on the road against the Chicago Bears

The start of the 2021 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals has been great. How good? Without their starting quarterback the last three games they are 2-1, both wins over division foes. Now, according to DraftKings Sportsbook! they are touchdown (-7) favorites on the road against the Chicago Bears. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Bears to start Andy Dalton in Week 13 vs. Cardinals

Justin Fields practiced this week, but the Bears are keeping Andy Dalton in their starting lineup for the time being. The 11th-year passer is set to start against the Cardinals, Matt Nagy said Friday. Nick Foles will be Dalton’s backup. Nagy has said Fields will return to Chicago’s lineup when...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy